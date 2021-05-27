Cancel
12 Memorial Day Grill Recipes That Are Kid-Friendly

Cover picture for the articleBurgers on the grill are almost as American as Apple Pie, but there are plenty of other kid-friendly grill recipes to try this Memorial Day Weekend. (Plus a few great burger ideas, too!)

Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Recipe: Grilled and filled avocado

Editor's note: Missy Currin, owner of Fit4Mom Midtown Raleigh, shares this recipe. Memorial Day is just around the corner. This day is about honoring the uniformed men and women that have sacrificed for our country. Take a moment to remember our brave soldiers. Beautiful weather and a three-day weekend often also mean it’s time to dust off the grill and cook up some steaks, chicken and corn. For something a little different this year, I wanted to share a recipe I’m especially excited about from the FIT4MOM Body Well Nutrition Guide & Recipe Book. It’s gluten and dairy free and so delish!
RecipesPosted by
WGN TV

Dean shares recipe for grilled pizzas

WGN’s Dean Richards shares easy, delicious recipe for grilled pizzas (Margherita, BBQ Chicken/Caramelized Onion/Roasted Corn & Shrimp Scampi Pizzas). For all of the pizzas, start with the crusts. Either make or buy the dough (recipe) and spread it out on a floured board. You can also buy a pre-made crust...
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Grilled Steak and Potato Salad

Steak and potatoes go together like peanut butter and jelly. Or broccoli and cheese. But come summertime, you may not always crave a hunk of meat served with a loaded baked potato (as delicious as that is). When you want to break out the grill and satisfy the carnivores in your home but want things lightened up a tad, try reimagining steak and potatoes in salad form.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Starting June 2: 6 summer-inspired, family-friendly recipes perfect for the grill or campfire

Live Fire Cooking is sponsored by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly in Orangeburg, South Carolina. With the trend toward live-fire cooking, our summer ritual of sparking up the grill inspires weekend warriors and seasoned cooks alike to play with creative hot-coal cuisine. Whether over a campfire in the woods or in your backyard with a shiny gas grill, these recipes will teach you easy techniques for making the most of your summer cookouts.
RecipesHouston Chronicle

Recipe: Grilled Chicken on an Onion Bed

Placing chicken in a pan over thick sliced chunks of onions infuses onion flavor into the meat. 1 whole chicken (about 3 pounds) Instructions: Pat chicken dry with a paper towel. With a sharp knife, cut through the breastbone and spread out the chicken halves, leaving the backbone intact. In...
RecipesMarietta Daily Journal

Quick Fix: Shrimp kabobs, grilled corn on the cob perfect for Memorial Day, grilling season

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, I’m thinking of grilling and a light start-of-summer recipe. Shrimp kabobs and corn on the cob cook quickly on the grill. I like to skewer the shrimp with 2 skewers instead of one. This keeps the shrimp from spinning around when you turn them over. Also, leave a little space between each shrimp so the heat can circulate around shrimp.
Drinksla-story.com

Memorial Day Cocktails Via the Italians! Try these Recipes!

Here’s a short curated collection of cocktails featuring some Italian liquors and liqueurs. These will be really interesting and fun to mix up for Memorial Day cocktails!. 3 ounces Skyy Vodka (or preferred) 1.5 ounces peach liqueur ( Pallino Peach liqueur) 1 cup peach slices (Fresh and peeled) 1/2 cup...
RecipesFox17

Simple Memorial Day recipe from food influencer Shanisty Ireland

Memorial Day quickly approaches, and with the holiday weekend comes the potluck barbeques!. Lifestyle expert and food influencer Shanisty Ireland shares a recipe for one of her favorite Memorial Day side dishes, Potato Chip Mac and Cheese. Potato Chip Mac N’ Cheese:. Ingredients:. 1 cup Mikesell’s Original Potato Chips, crumbled.
Recipescountry1025.com

9 Delicious Memorial Day Barbeque Side Dish Recipes

What’s a barbeque without side dishes? After all they are the best part…right?. Check out some delicious side dishes that you can serve up at your Memorial Day backyard BBQ!. 4 c. dried macaroni, 1 whole egg, 1/4 c. (1/2 stick or 4 tablespoons) salted butter, 1/4 c. all-purpose flour,...
RestaurantsDetroit Free Press

Memorial Day grilling: 10 tips for making the perfect burgers

The iconic hamburger might appear simple to make, but a lot of times we get it wrong. Americans consume some 50 billion hamburgers a year. What’s so hard about shaping some ground meat into a patty and cooking it?. Plenty. We use the wrong grind of beef. We handle the...
RecipesMcAlester News

Recipes for summertime grilling

¼ cup herb infused oil (see recipe) 2 lbs mixture of cherry, grape, or other small homemade tomatoes. 4 oz crumbled feta cheese (blue cheese can be substituted) ¼ cup herb infused oil (see recipe) Zest of half lemon. ¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice. 1 tsp dijon mustard. ½...
Food & Drinkshiplatina.com

Latin-American Dishes Perfect for Grilling on Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is coming in hot this year, and we think it’s the perfect time to show off some Latin flavors. Grilling is a way of life in many Latin American countries and so many of our dishes either originated on the grill or are easily adapted to be made on the grill. Memorial Day is of course observed in honor of all of the U.S. military members who’ve lost their lives in service to this country, and with Latinos being the fastest growing population within the military, the sacrifices of our people weigh heavy. Memorial Day Weekend of course, is also the unofficial kick off to summer and we can’t think of a more fitting way to honor the sacrifices of Latinos in the military than to showcase our heritage during the festivities. It’s a grilling holiday through and through and the vibrant, herbaceous and tropical flavors that are often used in our cooking can be exactly the thing to take your Memorial Day cookout over the top.
ShoppingFood Network

Grab One of These Nationally Shipped Grill Boxes for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is approaching and it’s the unofficial time to start up your grill for the summer. After a year of spending extra time in our kitchens, Memorial Day is a great time to try grilling something new. Whether it’s oysters or venison, a new cut of steak or even supped up burger toppings, these nationally shipped boxes will make sure your Memorial Day is smokin’.
RecipesPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Easy Grilled Salmon Recipe

Easy Grilled Salmon Recipe – marinate this salmon recipe overnight for the best flavor. This recipe is easy to make and uses Shiraz wine!. 1/2 cup soy sauce (make sure it’s the gluten free kind!) 1/3 cup olive oil. 3 cloves garlic, minced. 1/3 teaspoon lemon pepper. 2 pounds salmon...
Recipesarcamax.com

Picnic potluck: 6 simple, classic recipes

Deirdre was invited to a picnic. Deirdre went to the grocery store and bought a plastic tub of potato salad. Everyone else brought homemade food and regarded Deirdre with barely concealed contempt. Don't be Deirdre. It's picnic season again. Even people who are not good cooks can take this opportunity...
Recipesstudybreaks.com

Crave a Fruity Dessert? Try These 6 Recipes This Summer

Incorporate the sweet treats you know and love with the delightful taste of fresh, in-season fruit for the upcoming warmer months. Everyone loves a good dessert –– but nothing beats the summertime desserts that incorporate fresh fruit into the mix. As the warmer months approach, many fruits are coming into season. Whether you prefer chocolatey desserts hot out of the oven or cool and refreshing frozen treats for a hot summer’s day, there’s a fruity dessert perfect for you.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Vice

We Found the Best Memorial Day Deals on Grills and BBQ Gear

Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. However you celebrate Memorial Day, there’s one (nearly) universal truth: It’s a bad, bad day to be a grillable piece of meat. We can already hear the sizzle of hot dogs and burgers on the grates—and, oh boy, are we here for it. This Memorial Day, our cookouts and barbecues are going to be ones to remember. We’re all (hopefully) vaxxed, we’re finally busting out our short shorts, and we’ve been cooped up for a looong time. Bring the coolers, the unbreakable wine glasses, and as many ice-cold longnecks of Bud heavy as you can carry. It’s party time.