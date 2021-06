The active pattern is underway. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a part of the forecast for the near future. Next 24 Hours: Though daytime warming will play a big role in showers and thunderstorms over the next several days, an upper level disturbance moving across the area tonight may keep periods of rain in play overnight and especially closer to daybreak Wednesday. With a more humid air mass in place, low temperatures will struggle to leave the 70s. On Wednesday, any morning activity should find a lull and give way to some peeks of sun. Afternoon thermometers will top out in the mid 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms firing off for about 50 percent of the forecast area after that.