Religion

Today's Bible verse

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

“But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees coming for baptism, he said to them, ‘You offspring of vipers, who warned you to flee from the wrath to come? Therefore produce fruit consistent with repentance ...”. Matthew 3:7-8.

www.news-journal.com
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Ten Bible Verses to Help You Turn Weakness into Strength

Since people are born to be competitive, they like depending on themselves to overcome hard situations. When a tough circumstance comes, it is natural for non-Christians to immediately turn to themselves, their families, or friends. However, the difference with Christians is that there is a God on whom we can rely.
Religionchristianity.com

Don't Take Jeremiah 29:11 Out of Context - Your Daily Bible Verse - May 18

“’For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’” – Jeremiah 29:11. My Old Testament professor had this to say about the ever-popular Jeremiah 29:11: “I am going to destroy what this verse means to you, but then I’m going to reframe it so you understand it better within it’s original context, and then you will love it even more when we’re done.” He definitely had our attention!
Tarkio, MOfarmerpublishing.com

Backstage With The Bible at VBS

The Tarkio First Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School June 7 and 8. Each day’s schedule will be from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for children from age four through those entering fifth grade. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Backstage With The Bible is designed to give children...
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Ten Bible Verses to Help You Wisely Make Friends

We need the wisdom to make friends. Christians are no exception. When we are at the infancy of our spiritual lives, we need discernment and prayers to avoid deception from our future friends. We can also be consecrated to avoid making bad friends that lead us towards paths that displease God.
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

We will finish the New Testament this week by reading I, II, and III John, Jude, and Revelation. Revelation is probably the most misunderstood book of the Bible. It is written in an apocalyptic style that we are not used to reading anywhere else, which makes it difficult to grasp. The word prophecy is also often misunderstood. Prophets tell the thoughts of God. They speak the truth. Prophecy sometimes foretells future events, and sometimes it is just speaking truth.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“A wise man fears, and departs from evil: but the fool rages, and is confident.” (Proverbs 14:16 AKJV) Are you wise or foolish? Read the verse above and see. “He that works deceit shall not dwell within my house: he that tells lies shall not tarry in my sight.” (Psalms 101:7 AKJV)
ReligionArkansas Online

Super Quiz: The Bible

This Philistine was slain by David with a slingshot. The Book of Luke states that Satan entered into this apostle. Pharaoh's daughter found him floating in a basket in the Nile. God destroyed these two cities but spared Lot and his family. This Roman governor asked Jesus, "What is truth?"
ReligionWVNews

Today's scripture

When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: “Death has been swallowed up in victory.” — 1 Corinthians 15:54. Thought:. As Christians, even if our bodies die, we don’t! Our physical death just means that...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

CHARLES HARRIS: Wise men look for Bible's vital truths ... simply stated

“No one can understand the Bible; it is just too hard for me to know what God is saying.” These words express the hearts of many, but are they true?. Peter said that in parts of the Bible there are “… some things hard to be understood,” (2 Peter 3:16) but he does not say that even the hard things are impossible to understand.
Religionbitchute.com

Bible Prophecy Talk

Q & A: Where did you find the meanings of the names in Genesis 5?. The background behind the genealogy in Genesis 5 is one of our most frequently asked questions. Since the ten Hebrew names are proper names, they are not translated but only transliterated to approximate the way they were pronounced. The meaning of proper names can be a difficult pursuit since direct translations are not readily available. Many study aids, such as conventional lexicons, can prove superficial when dealing with proper names. Even a conventional Hebrew lexicon can prove disappointing. A study of the original roots, however, can yield some fascinating insights. (It should be recognized, however, that the views concerning the meaning and significance of the original roots are not free of controversy and are subject to variant readings. This is why we receive so many questions or comments on variations.)
Religionsouthalabamian.com

Bible Trivia

1. Is the book of Lydia in the Old or New Testament or neither?. 2. From 1 Corinthians 11, Paul said women should have a symbol of authority because of ___? Life, Trust, Love, Angels. 3. In Acts 10, who said, “Not so, Lord, for I have never eaten anything...
ReligionThe New Yorker

Left Out of the Bible

ReligionBaptist Standard

Explore the Bible: Hope Defined

The Explore the Bible lesson for June 13 focuses on Job 14:1-14. An iconic scene from Star Wars always comes into my mind as I hear the word “hope.” Princess Leia sends a message to an aged Jedi in hiding via the beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO: “Help me Obi-WanKenobi. You’re my only hope.” These were the first few introductory scenes to a storyline that is still spawning streamed shows, movies and so much merchandise that Disney bought the franchise. Finding hope when facing the insurmountable Galactic Empire or another dark evil continues to be a theme in Star Wars. Hope often is elusive but always arrives just in time to save the Rebellion, the Resistance, or whomever is standing against evil.
Religionrecordargusnews.com

BIBLE THOUGHT

“Jesus replied, ‘Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again.’” ~ John 3:3.
Religiongraceprep.org

Mom’s Bible Study

GPA moms…please join us for ladies’ bible study this summer on Wednesday mornings from 9:00am-10:30am. We will be doing a 7 week study on Elijah by Priscilla Shirer and will start on Wednesday, June 9th. Please email kgunn@graceprep.org by Thursday, June 3rd if you are interested in participating. We would love to have you join us!!
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "votary"

Votary \VOH-tuh-ree\ (noun) - 1. One who is devoted, given, or addicted to some particular pursuit, subject, study, or way of life. 2 : A devoted admirer. 3 : A devout adherent of a religion or cult. 4 : A dedicated believer or advocate. "A priestess led a young man...
Religionbitchute.com

First Bible Network

Deus Vult: Time for a Just War against the Covidists?. As the death toll and injuries seen and unseen skyrocket across the world, Christians find themselves abandoned and under attack by their own churches because they refuse to be injected with experimental RNA bioweapons. Can the answer to stopping it be found in St. Augustine's Just War doctrine?
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "quintessence "

Quintessence \kwin-TES-ehns\ (noun) - The purest essence of something. Originally it was, earth, air, fire, and water, Aristotle's fifth element (thus "fifth essence;" see Etymology) of which the heavenly bodies were made and which was latent in all earthly things. "Sally is the quintessence of a soccer mom; she takes...
ReligionAndover Townsman

The Bible condones killing, too

Robert Morgan in his May 14 letter says: “I know the Quran condones killing...” This is because the Quran draws heavily from the Bible, especially the Old Testament. Abraham, Moses, and many other biblical characters are in the Quran, and this is where the mandate of killing of unbelievers is copied from.