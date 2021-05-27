Cancel
Celebrities

Maren Morris Feels ‘100 Percent Comfortable’ With Her Body 1 Year After Welcoming Son Hayes

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Working mama! Maren Morris is a total “badass” when it comes to her workouts and just wants to “feel good” after becoming a mother, her personal trainer Erin Oprea exclusively told Us Weekly in the newest magazine issue.

Stars Who've Clapped Back at Body Shammers

“She doesn’t have this, ‘I want to bounce back kind of mentality,’ which I freaking love, after having a baby,” Oprea, who is the founder of the Pretty Muscles app, said. “She has this, ‘I want to feel good, but I still want to love life.’ And I think it’s cool. My goal for her [is] slow and steady, enjoy the journey.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwifw_0aDBzIla00
Maren Morris. Shutterstock

The Grammy winner, 31, welcomed her first child, son Hayes, with husband Ryan Hurd in March 2020. One year later, she is focused on her health and owning her new figure after baby.

“I think with Maren, she is 100 percent comfortable with who she is and where [she’s] at, with her body and her own skin,” the fitness guru explained. “Her goal is to feel good and to put on her clothes and just keep her confidence. She’s competent. She looks beautiful. She feels amazing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyuBj_0aDBzIla00
Maren Morris and Hayes Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram

The Power of the Plate Diet author added: “I don’t think [Maren] says, ‘I want this and I want that.’ She’s not that way. And I think her goal is to just keep, keep her confidence up and rock her outfit that she loves.”

Oprea noted that the “My Church” singer may not care about being a certain weight or shape, but she is dedicated to being healthy, with Morris working out with her three days a week depending on her show schedule.

“We do lots of fun weight training. My philosophy is to try and turn fitness into games. So we play lots of fitness games,” the 4×4 Diet author told Us. “Maren is so strong, like, she is one of the most hardworking women you’ll ever find. We do all in-home training, but she kills it. We do lots of lunges, squats, and all different variations, pushups.”

Oprea added that there is “lots of laughing because that’s a must” when it comes to her exercises with the “80s Mercedes” singer.

The “I Could Use a Love Song” musician has been vocal about “unhealthy” body standards for new moms, speaking out on social media about the problem last month.

“Am never saying, ‘Trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” Morris wrote via Instagram in April. “The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f—king badass. And yeah, I’m proud.”

For more on the Texas native’s go-to workouts and empowered outlook on fitness as a mother watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

