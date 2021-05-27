Cancel
Constitution review: Ohanaeze Committee makes case for creation of Aba State -NigPilot

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommittee of the pan Igbo socio-cultural association, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made a case for the creation of Aba State. The committee made its position known on Wednesday, at the on-going South East zonal Senate’s public hearing on review of 1999 Constitution holding in Owerri, Imo State.Theo Nkire, first attorney-general of Abia State, who made Aba State Movement’s presentation at the public hearing chaired by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State, said: “Aba State has its case made from the work of the Ohanaeze Committee. We ask the Senate Committee to consider our request.”

melodyinter.com
Muhammadu Buhari
