AI in the economy has significant consequences for workers. From the material point of view, we can understand human history in the light of its technological advances. It happens because these advances determine the level of well-being achieved by a population. Today humanity enjoys conditions given by a series of technological revolutions. They have occurred throughout history in fields as agriculture, metallurgy, and electricity. These revolutions are never instantaneous and usually come from long gestation periods. In this sense, artificial intelligence (AI) is different from previous revolutions. Not because there was no gestation period. But because its implementation in practical applications in life follows an accelerated pace. Which is incomparable with the speed of previous revolutions.