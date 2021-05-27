Cancel
New York City, NY

Printing Inks Market registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Printing Inks Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)’ studies the performance of the global printing inks market over an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value and volume forecast of the global printing inks market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the estimates, the global printing inks market is estimated to be valued at about US$ 18 Bn by the end of the year 2017 and is poised to touch a value of just under US$ 28 Bn by the end of the year 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period.

