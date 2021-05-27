Cancel
Lindsay Lohan Acting Comeback With Upcoming Netflix Rom-com

By Vrinda Mundara
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you remember the 2004 hit movie Mean Girls then you also remember the stunning Hollywood actress and star Lindsay Lohan who played role of Cady Heron in the movie which became biggest hit of that year and now after moving away from spotlight from past so many years and then becoming a beach club owner, finally fans of the evergreen starlet would be happy to know about Lindsay Lohan acting comeback with upcoming Netflix rom-com.

Lindsay Lohan
Mickey Rourke
