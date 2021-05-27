Lindsay Lohan Acting Comeback With Upcoming Netflix Rom-com

We like to think this will effortlessly fall into the Christmas Prince and Princess Switch universe, but we’ll need to see a country name ending with —ia first. Several years into eschewing film roles in favor of reality television and songs about sedatives, Lindsay Lohan is returning to her true calling, acting, in a Netflix holiday rom-com. (Yeah, we’re pretending that V.O.D. werewolf movie doesn’t exist.) Variety reports that Lohan will be starring in an untitled film about a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident” and finds herself “in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” Sadly, though, we’ll have to wait a full holiday cycle to witness Lohan falling in love on the slopes: Variety states that the film won’t go into production until November, and will likely be released on the streaming service in winter 2022 as a result. The Mean Girls dance will satiate our yuletide cravings until then.