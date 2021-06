On May 8, 2021, the Rio police launched a shootout which took the lives of 28 people in the favela of Jacarezinho, with two civilians left brutally injured by stray bullets. Given the colossal number of deaths, the tragic event has started being referred to as the Jacarezinho Massacre. Despite the establishment of rules set in place to limit the police, they continued to use lethal forces against some of the country’s most vulnerable populations.