REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) With a cold front approaching the Midwest, the track of the low pressure system is still unclear. While one weather model shows two rounds of rain chances moving across our downstate area this afternoon and again tonight, another model shows most of the rain missing our region and moving through the state elsewhere. One thing that is in agreement, is that once the frontal boundary moves out of Illinois, it will be dry and cooler for the Memorial Day holiday weekend with some heat returning for the first of next week, plus more rain chances by midweek, next week. Stay tuned for weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information, forecast details, and possible alerts.