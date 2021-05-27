Industrial Greases Market registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the period of assessment 2017-2021

Persistence Market Research presents another comprehensive and detailed report titled ‘Industrial Greases Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2021.’ This report tracks the global market for industrial greases for the period 2017-2021 and presents the various market dynamics in the form of drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are impacting the growth of global industrial greases market. This market is tracked both by value and volume. As per the forecast, the global industrial greases market was valued at US$ 1,537.7 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,905.9 Mn in the year 2021, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the period of assessment 2017-2021.