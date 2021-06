It’s been almost 2 months now since the lockdown was announced in cities like Mumbai and Delhi where the effects of the second wave of coronavirus were widespread and alarming. With a constant rise in the number of people catching the virus, and the statistics of number of deaths constantly climbing up, it was like history wasn’t just repeating itself from 2020, but rewriting a more brutal one. And so, the best way to help one’s self as well as many others, is to simply comply by the government restrictions and stay home. A simple yet crucial step, that seemed a little too out of league for one of our actresses.