Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix and the network has released a new launch trailer for the latest batch of episodes. It's been nine months since the first half of season five premiered and fans that have been waiting that whole time will be happy to learn that the new episodes begin literally seconds after the last episode concluded, which happens to be with the arrival of Dennis Haysbert as the big man upstairs. Star D.B. Woodside previously told TV Line: "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”