In the previous chapter, we saw the ice monarch go back to the other monarchs to relay important information. By the looks of it, they all look powerful and a few of them are wise as well. But, three of them including the ice monarch have chosen to go against the shadow monarch and kill him while they still can. The other monarchs being smart decided to wait for the dragon king to arrive who is also known as the monarch of destruction. That being said, we will now see Sung Jin-Woo use his new weapon in the chapters to come. This article is going to be all about “Solo Leveling Chapter 153 – “The Hunt Begins”, Release Date, and Latest Updates!”