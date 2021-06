Hyundai didn’t go to the Super Bowl this year, but it’s still taking a trip to Disneyland. The large automaker has struck a broad advertising pact with The Walt Disney Company that will have characters from ABC’s “Black-ish,” announcers from ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and even characters from Marvel tout the benefits of the new Tucson compact SUV in on-screen appearances set to roll out over the next few months. On Monday evening, viewers of the premiere of “The Bachelorette” will see Tayshia Adams get into the new vehicle, along with Tucson appearances on “Black-ish” and “SportsCenter.”