Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Wolverine recruiting report: Where Michigan, other Big Ten teams stand heading into pivotal month

By Ryan Zuke
Posted by 
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is still relatively early in the 2022 football recruiting cycle, but June will be an important month for Michigan and programs across the country. Beginning June 1, teams will be able to host recruits on campus for official visits and get a chance to interact and evaluate them in person for the first time in nearly 15 months. Expect more prospects to announce their commitments after getting to see their top schools in person and continue to build relationships with coaches.

www.mlive.com
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Roseville, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Wolverines#American Football#Michigan State Football#Penn State Football#Iowa State Football#Ohio State Football#Ohio State National#Buckeyes#Osu#Penn State National#The Scarlet Knights#The Golden Gophers#Nittany Lions#Wildcats#Grosse Pointe South#Terrapins#Msu#Hoosiers#Fighting Illini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Michigan closing in on commitments?

The Michigan Recruiting Insider's latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Josh Henschke and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss growing odds of landing Oregon State grad transfer defensive tackle...
Ohio StateAthlonSports.com

Big Ten Football: Which Team Wins the West Division in 2021?

Ohio State is a heavy favorite to win the Big Ten in 2021, but there's an intriguing race set to unfold in the West Division. Northwestern is the defending champ of the division, while Iowa and Wisconsin are projected top-25 teams by most this preseason, and Minnesota and Nebraska are looking to play their way into the mix. The Wildcats have a lot to replace from last year's squad, but it's tough to count out coach Pat Fitzgerald's team in the division title picture.
Indiana StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Does Indiana threaten Ohio State football’s Big Ten reign more than Michigan or Penn State? Hey, Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Buckeye Talk? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting us at 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Nathan Baird and Doug Lesmerises will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers, and then share the best of those answers here twice a week.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan softball dominates Big Ten awards

Michigan’s softball team dominated Big Ten play this season, clinching the the title with a 36-6 record. It also had a stranglehold on conference postseason accolades. Three Wolverines earned top honors Wednesday as Carol Hutchins was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, junior Alex Storako Pitcher of the Year and junior outfielder Lexie Blair Player of the Year.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Ty Rodgers visit is huge for Wolverines

One of Michigan basketball’s top targets, Ty Rodgers, has set an official visit to Ann Arbor in June, and here’s what it means for the Wolverines. During his first two years as Michigan basketball head coach, Juwan Howard has done just about everything. He’s landed five-star recruits, McDonald’s All-Americans, and signed the No. 1 overall class in the nation.
College Sportskticradio.com

Andrews & Edwards Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Three Nebraska softball players were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday. Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards and freshman shortstop Billie Andrews were named to the All-Big Ten First Team, while junior pitcher Karlee Seevers was Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner. Nebraska ranked third in the Big Ten with...
Iowa Statechatsports.com

Iowa Football: Eleven Hawkeyes Named to Athlon’s Preseason All-Big Ten Team

We’re less than one week away from beginning our countdown to kickoff, which means we’re just over 100 days away from the first college football games of the 2021 season. While we’re about to enter the summer months with more than three months until the season officially kicks off, we’ve got something resembling some actual football news this week.
NFL247Sports

Analyzing quarterback situations for every Big Ten team

The Big Ten has plenty of top quarterbacks for the 2021 season and some that may surprise. Overall, every team has to figure out their plan as they move out of spring mode and into summer practice. Some teams have it figured out already and it is more of a...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Rutgers finally has QB stability: Where does it rank in Big Ten?

Let us take a moment, on the eve of Rutgers’ spring game, to appreciate the remarkableness of an uncomplicated quarterback situation. A program that had been wandering in the wilderness at the position since Gary Nova walked off the field at the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl re-hired Greg Schiano, who earned a doctorate in QB changes the first time around, and the result has been a model of stability.
College Sportsblackheartgoldpants.com

You’ve Got Mail: All-Big Ten Teams, New Sports and Naming Rights!

We may need to adjust the cadence of these posts going forward for a couple reasons. First and foremost, we’re approaching the official kickoff to Kinnick in the next week or so and that means more content you all care more about than my opinions. The second is the solicitation for questions does seem to generate conversation, but often times at the expense of questions being submitted.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

Big Ten Football 2021 All-Conference Team

The 2021 All-Big Ten team is led by 13 selections from Ohio State, while Wisconsin (11), Indiana (11), Penn State (10) and Indiana (10) also hit double-digit picks. Michigan has seven selections on the Big Ten All-Conference Team for '21, while Nebraska checks in with six. Athlon Sports has released...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Three Buckeyes Selected to All-Big Ten Teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A trio of Ohio State softball players took home conference honors on Wednesday as the Big Ten announced its postseason awards and all-conference teams. Sophomore Mariah Rodriguez was named first team All-Big Ten while classmate Sam Hackenbracht was a second-team choice. Freshman pitcher Allison Smith made the All-Freshman Team while senior Megan McMenemy was the Buckeyes’ Sportsmanship Award honoree.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

The best case scenario for every Big Ten team in 2021

The Big Ten and college football world are back to normal this coming fall. Arguably the best conference in the country has some intriguing storylines, although the SEC might have something to say about that. But top to bottom, a lot of teams have high hopes going into 2021. Whether...
Nebraska StateLincoln Journal Star

Nebraska softball lands two players on all-Big Ten first team

Nebraska's Tristen Edwards and Billie Andrews were named to the all-Big Ten softball first team Wednesday. Edwards was named to the 18-player first team for the third time in her career. The senior right fielder was pitched around all season, yet still hit .326 with seven doubles, seven homers and 17 RBIs in 40 games. Edwards led the Big Ten in walks (39) and hit-by-pitches (17), and her .583 on-base percentage was a school record.