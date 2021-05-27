Germany, France, Netherlands Seek Tougher EU Policies for Big Tech: FT

Cancel
  • France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire, Germany’s minister for economic affairs Peter Altmaier, and Dutch economic affairs minister Mona Keijzer sought stricter future technology regulations from the EU, the Financial Times reports based on an unpublished paper.
  • The trio demanded stronger merger scrutiny policies for the likes of Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) alleged anticompetitive acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram.
  • Germany, France, and the Netherlands sought more power for tech policy enforcement at a country level, following Germany’s antitrust cases against Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google.
  • They demanded quick and productive cooperation between EU countries and Brussels and greater legal space for member states to act locally.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.25% at $326.41 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
