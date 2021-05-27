Syncere Massey Primed For A Strong Senior Season

Defensive Lineman Massey Is Ready For Football Season. (CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) For the first time in his career, Syncere Massey is experiencing all that is Spring Football. “It’s great, and the players I’m around are having fun, and we’re focused,” said Massey, a Cedar Hill High School rising senior defensive lineman. “We have a lot of people we can count on for next season. There’s a little pressure going into the season, but we can handle it.”