Cedar Hill, TX

Syncere Massey Primed For A Strong Senior Season

By Michael Sudhalter
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 5 days ago
Defensive Lineman Massey Is Ready For Football Season. (CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) For the first time in his career, Syncere Massey is experiencing all that is Spring Football. “It’s great, and the players I’m around are having fun, and we’re focused,” said Massey, a Cedar Hill High School rising senior defensive lineman. “We have a lot of people we can count on for next season. There’s a little pressure going into the season, but we can handle it.”

Focus Daily News

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

