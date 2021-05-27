Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mondelēz Paying $2bn For European Snack Brand

kamcity.com
 5 days ago

Cadbury owner Mondelēz International is continuing its recent acquisition spree with the announcement that it has agreed on a $2bn deal to buy Greece-based snack maker Chipita. Described as a “high-growth key player” in the Central and Eastern European croissants and baked snacks category, Chipita’s brands include 7Days, Chipicao, and...

www.kamcity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mondel Z International#European Markets#Snacks#Sports Nutrition#Food Drink#Brand Strategy#Consumer Demand#Global Strategy#European Snack Brand#Cadbury#Eastern European#7days#Chipicao#Fineti#Chairman Ceo#British#Australian#Gourmet Food Holdings#Chipita S A#Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Processed Snacks Market is Booming Worldwide with Calbee, Intersnack Group, Kellogg

Latest Research Study on Global Processed Snacks Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Processed Snacks Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Processed Snacks. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Calbee Inc. (Japan), Intersnack Group (Germany), Kellogg (United States), PepsiCo (United States), General Mills (United States), Aviko (The Netherlands), Lamb Weston (United States), Hormel Foods (United States), Tyson Foods (United States), Axium Foods inc. (United States), Want Want Holdings (Taiwan), JFC International (United States), Aperitivos Flaper (Spain), Mondelez International (United States)
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Kraft Heinz Bringing Production Of Key Product Lines Back To The UK

Kraft Heinz has announced that it will be investing £140m in one of its UK food manufacturing facilities over the next four years. The plan for the Kitt Green plant on the outskirts of Wigan will see the production of Heinz ketchup, mayonnaise and salad cream returning to the UK after moving to the Netherlands 20 years ago.
Food & Drinksjust-drinks.com

Quintessential Brands’ Greenall’s Black Cherry Gin – Product Launch

Location – The UK, available in the off-premise channel. Greenall’s Black Cherry Gin debuted in the UK last week. The addition is available in selected off-premise outlets ahead of a wider release through Amazon and wholesalers later in the year. The new flavour sits alongside Greenall’s Wild Berry, Blueberry and...
Food & DrinksBBC

Kraft Heinz to invest in the UK to make tomato ketchup

Kraft Heinz says it will invest $199m (£140m) in a UK food manufacturing facility over the next four years. The plans for the plant in north west England would see British favourites - ketchup, mayonnaise and salad cream - made in the country once again. It would be the firm's...
Food & Drinksnewfoodmagazine.com

Heinz ketchup to be made in the UK for first time in 20 years

Heinz sauces will be made in the UK for the first time in more than 20 years after Kraft Heinz announced plans for a multi-million pound investment in a Wigan manufacturing plant. Ketchup will once again be manufactured in the UK as Kraft Heinz revealed it would invest nearly $200...
IndustryIndustry Week

Coca-Cola Suppliers in China Share Their Quest to Become World-Class

In the journey to continuous improvement success, many organizations look to supplier development programs to drive sustainable results. The focus of these programs is improving supplier performance for mutually beneficial outcomes, including reduced costs and lead time, improved transparency and collaboration and increased customer satisfaction. Supplier development is as much about processes as it is about people—the ultimate goal is developing strategic partnerships with companies that are as invested in your business as you are.
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

Europeans are paying up to 40% of their earnings on rent

COVID-19 has resulted in many Europeans paying a greater share of their earnings on rent. A study of advanced European economies showed a typical renter household spent 25% of its income on rent, while a young family paid a third. Those in the lowest 20% of the income distribution, spent...
Business985theriver.com

Kraft Heinz to invest $199 million in British manufacturing facility

(Reuters) – Kraft Heinz Co said on Tuesday it plans to invest 140 million pounds ($198.83 million) in its food manufacturing facility in northwest England over the next four years, subject to U.S. approval. The investment would be the company’s biggest expansion of an existing manfacturing site outside the United...
Food & Drinksmomtastic.com

The Best Japanese Snacks

If you're getting tired of the same old snacks from the same old grocery store, we say expand your horizons with some Japanese treats. Japanese snacks are popular all across the globe — and for good reason. They tend to feature deliciously unique flavor pairings and fun, colorful packaging. But with all the different chips, cookies, and candies available, you may not know where to start. That's where we come in. Keep reading to discover a list of some of our favorite Japanese snacks on the market today.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Mondelez (MDLZ) Acquires European Snacking Company, Chipita S.A.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MondelÄ“z International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced an agreement to acquire Chipita S.A., a high-growth key player in the Central and Eastern European croissants and baked snacks category. First...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Wholegrain Breadstick Snacks

The Nutella & Go! Wholegrain snack is the latest offering from the brand in the UK that will provide consumers with an alternative option to pick up when hunger hits. The limited-edition snack has multigrain sticks in the mix that are made with 80% wheat and oat cereal along with blueberries alongside the namesake hazelnut spread for dipping. The product is expected to be quite popular as lockdown restrictions continue to be lifted in the UK and consumers reach for food varieties that support on-the-go consumption.
BusinessThe Guardian

Two British healthcare firms to be sold in deals worth combined £2bn

Two British healthcare companies have been snapped up in deals worth a combined £2bn. The British pharmaceutical company Vectura Group, which is developing a pioneering inhaled treatment for Covid-19, has agreed a £958m takeover by Carlyle Group and looks likely to become the latest in a long line of UK businesses snapped up by private equity during the pandemic.
Businessirei.com

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust pays $412m for six European properties

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management, the manager of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT), has plans to acquire interests in three freehold logistics and industrial properties located in Germany and a logistics and industrial property in the Netherlands (New EU Properties), from subsidiaries of Frasers Property; and two freehold properties, known as Connexion and Blythe Valley Park (The New U.K. Properties), located in the United Kingdom from subsidiaries of I.M. Properties PLC, collectively with the New EU Properties.
Food & Drinksdrugstorenews.com

Takis elevates snacking with new offerings

Takis’ line of spicy rolled tortilla chips is growing. The company is adding not one, but five new products to its range, and even debuting a brand-new look. Watz, a cheese snack that is both crunchy and full of flavor;. Pop!, ready-to-eat popcorn;. Stix, corn snack sticks; and. Hot Nuts,...
Worldvegnews.com

Violife Just Launched Vegan Snack Cheese in the UK

Greek vegan brand Violife just launched mini versions of its fan-favorite EPIC Mature Cheddar Blocks. The new Minis are available in travel-friendly 40-gram servings at supermarket chain Sainsbury’s across the United Kingdom. As offices and schools begin to reopen, the Minis are being offered as a convenient snacking solution to keep in handbags, gym bags, and school lunch boxes. As with all Violife products, they are free from common allergens and preservatives and fortified with Vitamin B12.