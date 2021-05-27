Mondelēz Paying $2bn For European Snack Brand

If you're getting tired of the same old snacks from the same old grocery store, we say expand your horizons with some Japanese treats. Japanese snacks are popular all across the globe — and for good reason. They tend to feature deliciously unique flavor pairings and fun, colorful packaging. But with all the different chips, cookies, and candies available, you may not know where to start. That's where we come in. Keep reading to discover a list of some of our favorite Japanese snacks on the market today.