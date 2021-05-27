Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. consumers borrow more for longer to drive trucks and SUVs

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

DETROIT, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers borrowed more for longer in the first quarter of 2021 so they could drive more expensive trucks and sport utility vehicles, according to a new Experian study of auto credit market trends.

At the same time, average credit scores for consumers who financed new and used vehicles are higher, and delinquency rates are lower, indicating a healthy auto credit market overall, the study found. Experian, an information services company, gathers data on consumer and business credit and generates credit scores, among other services.

“Consumers are increasingly purchasing SUVs, CUVs and pickups. It’s driving loan amounts up and payments up,” said Melinda Zabritski, Experian’s senior director of automotive financial solutions. CUV is an acronym for car-like, crossover utility vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4, a best seller in the category.

Average credit scores for new and used vehicle buyers rose in the first quarter, and the average used car buyer now has a prime level credit rating of 663, Experian said. The share of consumers with sub-prime credit scores dropped to a new record low of just over 17%.

More than 56% of new vehicles financed in the first three months of 2021 were SUVs, and another 17% were pickup trucks. The average amount financed to buy a new vehicle rose to $35,392 in the first quarter from $33,833 a year earlier.

The share of new vehicle loans longer than 72 months rose to just over 35% of the total from just under 32% a year earlier.

Used-vehicle lending showed a similar pattern of more borrowed on average for longer periods.

In the past, lengthening loan terms raised yellow flags among auto credit market-watchers. But Experian found the share of delinquent loans - where borrowers were 60 days behind on payments - fell in the latest quarter to 0.54% from 0.67% a year ago, and 0.68% in the first quarter of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.

“I don’t see anything in the industry itself that would be a cause for alarm,” Zabritski said. (Reporting by Joe White in Detroit Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#U S Consumers#Credit Scores#Credit Reporting#Suvs#U S Consumers#Sport Utility Vehicles#Pickup Trucks#Experian#Cuv#Suvs#Drive#Used Vehicle Lending#Borrowers#Loan Amounts#Payments#Company#Driving#Loan Terms#Market Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Ford's electric Mustang tops Norway car sales in May

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s electric Mustang Mach-E topped Norway’s car sales in May, the first full month of registrations for the crossover vehicle in the small but influential Nordic market, national data showed on Tuesday. Battery electric vehicles made up 60.4% of all new cars sold...
Energy Industryfordauthority.com

Colonial Pipeline Shutdown Sparked U.S. Consumer Interest In EVs

In early May, the Colonial Pipeline – which is responsible for moving roughly half of the gas destined for the East Coast of the U.S. – was hacked, leading to a short shutdown that sent that part of the country into a major panic. Consumers rushed out and bought as much gas as they could, leading to rising prices and widespread shortages. But perhaps more interestingly, the Colonial Pipeline shutdown also sparked U.S. consumer interest in electric vehicles, according to research from Cox Automotive.
EconomyJalopnik

It's A Seller's Market And Dealerships Are Raking It In

It’s a great time to be a dealer, Teslas cost more because materials cost more, and Joe Biden. All that and more in The Morning Shift for June 1, 2021. 1st Gear: Dealerships, Which Everyone Loves, Are Doing Fantastic Business. I will preface this item by saying that car dealers...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Market Worth 34,756 Thousand Units By 2030 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Electric Vehicle Market by Component, Vehicle (Passenger Cars, CV), Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Vehicle Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD), Vehicle Top Speed (<125 mph, >125 mph), Charging Point, Vehicle Class, V2G, Region",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Electric Vehicle Market size is projected to grow from 4,093 thousand units in 2021 to reach 34,756 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.8%.
BusinessCarscoops

Nissan To Pause Production At Three Mexican Plants

Nissan will temporarily pause production at three of its Mexican plants in June due to the semiconductor shortage that continues to cripple the automaker industry. The Japanese car manufacturer has confirmed that its Aguascalientes Plant 1 will be shut for seven days this month while the Plant 2 site within the same facility will close for one day in the month. In addition, Nissan’s CIVAC plant in Morelos state will halt operations for seven days in June. Nissan hasn’t specified the dates of these shutdowns.
Marketsinsideradio.com

Consumer Insights: Radio and Pickup Trucks Rule the Road.

The National Automobile Dealers Association reports 76.4% of all new light vehicles sold during 2020 were light-duty, or pickup, trucks. It’s clearly a huge consumer audience for auto and truck dealers. Data from The Media Audit’s 62-Market 2020 Aggregate Survey reveals radio is the sidekick of pickup truck owners whenever they’re on the road.
Economyphonemantra.com

Kodiak expects to release self-driving trucks in 2023

Kodiak expects to release self-driving trucks in 2023. The company, formed three years ago by Don Burnette, a former Waymo engineer who is also the co-founder of self-driving truck company Otto, aims to produce trucks that can drive without drivers in 2023. Its competitors are companies such as Waymo and...
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Would You Buy That Truck or SUV If You Knew It Endangered Pedestrians?

It’s no secret that Americans drove less during the first year of the pandemic. But you may have heard that despite fewer people on the road, risky driving behavior increased. Now, the picture has become even bleaker: pedestrian deaths rose almost 5% in 2020 over the year before “in the largest annual increase of the pedestrian fatality rate since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started tabulating such crashes,” as Bloomberg reported. After years of decline, pedestrian deaths have been on the uptick for over a decade.
Economywkzo.com

U.S. business borrowings jump 19% in April – ELFA survey

(Reuters) – U.S. companies borrowed $9.8 billion for capital investments in April, up 19% from a year earlier, benefiting from an economic recovery triggered by mass COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said. Borrowing in April rose 5% from the previous month, as companies...
CarsBenzinga

Consumer Reports Slams Tesla's Full-Self Driving Capability

Consumer Reports updated an in-depth report this week on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Full Self-Driving and Autopilot capabilities, and the review is far from flattering. Unreliable Features: Consumer Reports said Tesla’s ambitious self-driving technology promises some extremely cool features, but the reality of what drivers actually get when they cough up $10,000 for FSD is inconsistent, unpredictable and potentially very dangerous.
Retailmarinelink.com

U.S. Stimulus, Consumer Spending Drives West Coast Imports to New Heights

The surge in U.S. container imports continued in April when West Coast loaded imports amounted to 1.10m TEU. Imports had never exceeded this level until August 2020, and developments in the past nine months mean that April imports are only the sixth highest on record. In the first four months...
Presidential Electiondakotafreepress.com

Biden Drives the Future, Gets Early Test Drive of Electric Truck

Biden, a passionate car guy and 46th President of the United States, got to drive Ford’s new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck a day before its official product launch. It’ll be a while before most of the rest of us get a spin behind that electric wheel: the F-150 Lightning will probably start at $70K. But for that price, you’ll get a truck you can plug into your house to get you through the next power outage, like folks with Fords equipped with the Pro Power Onboard option were able to do during the big February cold snap in Texas. You’ll also save money, lives, and the planet and look good like Joe doing it. (Aviator sunglasses not included.)
Technologyfenderbender.com

Consumers Driving Auto Insurance Technology Boom

May 18, 2021—Consumers are driving the growing reliance on technology in the auto insurance industry, an analysis by Property Casualty 360 found. A report from the publication detailed all the different ways auto insurers are using technology. The crux of the reasoning is because of consumer trust in the technology. CCC’s Crash Course report found 54 percent of drivers are now comfortable sharing information on miles driven for pricing compared with 41 percent in 2019. Further, nearly 60 percent said they are comfortable sharing distracted driving details, while almost half would reveal speed and location data.
Buying CarsPosted by
WKMI

Do You Own A Used Car? If So It Is Time To Sell

I was just speaking with a guy who is a mechanic and in his spare time, he buys cars in not the best mechanical shape and completely overhauls them then sells them. In fact, I was a person who bought one of those cars for one of my children and after 8 years it is still going.
BusinessCIO

Truck maker Oshkosh drives decisions with data

American automotive manufacturer Oshkosh Corp. has designed and built specialty trucks for more than a century. But for the past several years, the Wisconsin-based company has been ramping up its data capabilities to drive decision-making. “We are focusing on developing predictive models for our businesses and functional areas,” says Anupam...