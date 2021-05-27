‘A Quiet Place 2’ Spoiler-Free Review: A Love Letter to the Next Generation

The same two questions are usually asked about a sequel to a hit film: Is the new one as good as the first? Do you have to see the original in order to enjoy the follow-up? But "A Quiet Place Part II'' requires a third question: Do you make your way to a cinema for this one or do you wait until it's available at home? There's no easy answer. COVID rules are being relaxed, and Paramount is only opening this theatrically (for now), which means if you opt for a big screen, you're likely to be in the company of a packed house of movie-starved people.