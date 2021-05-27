Cancel
‘A Quiet Place 2’ Spoiler-Free Review: A Love Letter to the Next Generation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the first A Quiet Place was a love letter to John Krazinski and Emily Blunt’s children, then A Quiet Place 2 was a love letter to the people they will become on their own when their parents are long gone. That alone is a tall order but something that I think this movie did well at, especially after the critical acclaim that came with the release of the first A Quiet Place.

Cillian Murphy
Emily Blunt
Noah Jupe
Movies

Review: Krasinski offers fresh thrills in ‘A Quiet Place 2’

John Krasinski catches you off guard in the first moment of “ ,” inviting you into his film with the most terrifying thing of all in this universe: Noise. It’s a testament to the effectiveness …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MoviesIGN

A Quiet Place Part II - Review

While it never quite recaptures what made the first film work so frighteningly well, A Quiet Place Part II nevertheless succeeds in delivering plenty of thrills and chills, keeping the viewer invested thanks to its focus on character and the moving performances from its returning cast and solid new addition Cillian Murphy.
MoviesGamespot

Review Roundup For A Quiet Place 2

We've been eagerly awaiting the sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place, thanks to its long COVID-related release delay. With A Quiet Place 2 finally upon us, reviews are out, and we can glean a pretty good idea of whether it was worth the wait. Thankfully, the reviews so far are...
MoviesCNET

A Quiet Place II review: Silent sequel screams with suspense

Listen up. A Quiet Place II is finally here, and it's even more resonant in the pandemic era. The silent-scare sequel takes an assured step into a wider world with more precision-tooled suspense, although it doesn't build on the first film as much as you might hope. After a huge...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

A Quiet Place II rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes as first reviews land

Let's be honest: sequels are more often than not a bit of a let-down and leave audiences wishing they'd just let the original stand alone. But we're delighted to report that doesn't seem to be the case for A Quiet Place Part II. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018's horror hit...
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ goes bigger than the original

A Quiet Place was almost a great movie. The first 80 minutes are solid, but the final scene contains one of the dumbest twists this side of late-period Shyamalan. Turns out the creatures with super-enhanced hearing are weakened by—you guessed it—high-frequency sounds, and somehow no one figured that out during an entire year of fighting the invaders. The greatest minds of every military force across the globe couldn’t put two and two together, but a teenager with a microphone cracked the (absurdly simple) code? Absolutely not. Explain yourself, A Quiet Place Part II.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, 2021. Directed by John Krasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. After the events of the first film, the Abbott family join forces with another survivor as they attempt to evade the sound-focused monsters rampaging across the planet. A...
Moviesthenerdsofcolor

NOC Review: A Worthy Return to ‘A Quiet Place’

As I came up with the title for this review, I got emotional. It’s been a long, difficult time for me not being able to enjoy a film in a darkened theater. You see, film is my second passion (behind superhero comic books of course), and while going to the cinema is an absolutely necessary sacrifice in the name of public health and safety, I can’t deny I’ve missed it. And A Quiet Place Part II represents the first film I’ve seen in a theater since March of 2020.
MoviesKansas City Star

Movie review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ starts summer with a loud bang

John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to his 2018 hit about blind, ravenous monsters who hunt humans by sound is — with all appropriate apologies to Godzilla and King Kong — on track to be the year’s first real, pre-pandemic-style, theatrical smash. The film, opening May 28...
Moviesillinoisnewstoday.com

“Quiet Place Part II” Review: A strong and quiet type of thrilling horror

We start from the true beginning, with the dissonance of sound. A bell barks announcing a new customer entering the pharmacy. The customer’s boots are stuck along the floor.aloud Wow The noise of a customer peeling a plastic bag near a fruit stand. Join a baseball game in Little League. Enjoy the sound of bat balls, the cheers of parents and siblings, and friendly conversations on the stands.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Review: John Krasinski crafts worthy sequel in ‘A Quiet Place II’

Actor, filmmaker and good guy extraordinaire John Krasinski taps in to something with his “A Quiet Place” films. It’s horror done in a way that’s at least more palatable for those such as me. After the onset of Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” films and Michael Myers in...
Moviesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Movie review: 'A Quiet Place' sequel comes roaring into theaters

The same two questions are usually asked about a sequel to a hit film: Is the new one as good as the first? Do you have to see the original in order to enjoy the follow-up? But "A Quiet Place Part II'' requires a third question: Do you make your way to a cinema for this one or do you wait until it's available at home? There's no easy answer. COVID rules are being relaxed, and Paramount is only opening this theatrically (for now), which means if you opt for a big screen, you're likely to be in the company of a packed house of movie-starved people.
Comicsthegeekiary.com

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Manga Issue 58 Review: The Right Job

Boruto manga chapter 58, titled ‘The Right Job’, brought the focus back on the good guys. We saw Boruto and Naruto have a serious conversation. And Team 7 decided what to do next. The fandom’s been waiting to see Boruto’s reaction to being offered the Otsutsukification suppressing pills. Turns out,...
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Film Review: ‘A Quiet Place II’ is No Echo, But a Sonic Boom of a Sequel

CHICAGO – The horror genre gets a bad rap but in many ways, they’ve earned it. That’s not to say that every horror film is inherently bad, but at the smallest sign of financial/critical success, the studios will try to franchise it like it’s an IHOP. For example, let’s look at the cautionary tale known as the Saw franchise, which recently released a film that likely none of you saw.
Moviescastleinsider.com

Spoiler-Free Review of Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Spoiler Free Review of Disneys ‘ Cruella ‘. Hello, cruel world! We are just days away from the premiere of Disneys Cruella and I have the pleasure of presenting our spoiler free review for the new, and twisted origin story of one of Disneys most notorious villains, Cruella de Vil. The official synopsis of the film states: “ Disneys “Cruella,” an all new live action feature film about the...
Moviesnerdcoremovement.com

PODCAST: Rewind of the Living Dead Reviews the 2018 Film ‘A Quiet Place’

Ahead of the sequel dropping this week, Rewind of the Living Dead travels back to 2018 to review the original film “A Quiet Place”…. When John Krasinski wrapped his role in “The Office” back in 2013, he was left at a crossroads in his career. He could have easily stuck to comedy, a genre that gave him a comfortable home for man years but he also yearned to branch out and do something different.
Moviesnewsatw.com

A Quiet Place Part II review: Smart, scary sequel enjoys the silence

Listen up. A Quiet Place Part II is finally here, and it’s got even more to say in the pandemic era. Written and directed by John Krasinski with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy on screen, the silent-scare sequel is filled with precision-tooled suspense, although it doesn’t expand on the first film as much as you might hope.