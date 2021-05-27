Britney Spears Reminisces About Being A ‘Young Mom’ After Having Sons At 24 & 25

Britney Spears’ kids are teenagers now, but she looked back on their younger years with a throwback Instagram post, where she recalled her days as a young mom on tour. Britney Spears was just 24 years old when she had her first son, Sean Preston, in Sept. 2005. Almost exactly one year later, she gave birth to her second son, Jayden James. In May 2007, less than a year after having Jayden, Britney went back on tour for the first time since becoming a mom, which was followed by the lengthier Circus tour in 2009. On May 26, she posted a throwback Instagram photo of herself with Sean and Jayden as toddlers, and shared memories of being on tour as such a young mom.