Boeing will pay $17 million settlement over MAX, NG planes – FAA

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Co will pay $17 million in penalties under a Federal Aviation Administration settlement after the planemaker installed equipment on 759 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing sensors that were not approved, the FAA said on Thursday. The FAA added that Boeing had submitted 178 Boeing 737...

whtc.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
