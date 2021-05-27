BlockLike.js Aims to Make it Easier to Go From MIT Scratch to JavaScript Programming
BlockLike.js is an educational JavaScript library that attempts to extend the block-based Scratch learning experience to JavaScript text-based programming. Scratch is a visual programming environment that aims to help kids learn the foundations of coding by creating interactive stories, games, and animations. According to BlockLike.js creator Ron Ilan, while Scratch does a great job enabling the learning experience, the gap with text-based programming remains large. Web programming in particular, notwithstanding its appeal as an accessible environment, is hard to crack for beginners, says Ilan.www.infoq.com