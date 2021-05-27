Cancel
TABLE-Holders of Russian OFZ bonds as of April 1

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - The Russian debt market is resilient enough to poteentially harsher Western sanctions against Moscow, the central bank said on Thursday. The central bank provided the following breakdown of Russian OFZ bonds holders based on the data from the Euroclear depository: Country Share as of Nominal holdings Nominal holdings Nominal holdings Share as April 1, as of April 1, as of Jan. 1, as of Oct. 1, of Oct. 1, 2021 (%) 2021 (bln of 2021 (bln of 2020 (bln of 2020 (%) roubles) roubles) roubles) United States 40 1,113 1,233 1,176 41 Britain 27 762 866 910 31 Belgium 7 209 220 220 8 Singapore 7 207 202 174 6 Luxembourg 5 142 177 174 6 China 4 120 105 68 2 Germany 2 63 63 43 1 Russia 2 58 11 18 1 France 1 31 68 42 1 UAE 1 23 0 0 0 Others 3 79 87 77 3 Total 100 2,806 3,032 2,901 100 (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Giles Elgood)

