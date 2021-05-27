TABLE-Holders of Russian OFZ bonds as of April 1

NEW DELHI, June 1 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in April declined 3.7% from the previous months as state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp did not receive oil for its Mumbai refinery, which was fully shut for revamp, data showed. Refiners shipped in about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) oil in April, a decline of about 8.7% over last year, the data showed. The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Countr April March %Chg April %Chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %Chg y 2021 2021 mth/mth 2020 yr/yr 2021 2020 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 135.9 98.4 38.2 140.5 -3.3 68.2 105.3 -35.2 Colombia 35.1 68.9 -49.1 72.0 -51.3 80.4 17.9 350.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 14.3 -100.0 0.0 16.2 -100.0 Mexico 104.6 136.2 -23.2 208.3 -49.8 156.4 225.7 -30.7 Venezuela 0.0 0.0 -- 279.2 -100.0 0.0 370.4 -100.0 Guyana 33.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 308.9 303.5 1.8 714.4 -56.8 313.3 735.5 -57.4 Asia Brunei 0.0 26.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 21.3 18.5 14.7 Malaysia 21.5 58.4 -63.2 60.4 -64.4 39.8 49.8 -20.0 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.9 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 21.5 84.6 -74.6 60.4 -64.4 82.7 68.3 21.0 Middle East Neutral zone 66.8 54.6 22.5 0.0 -- 56.9 0.0 -- Oman 132.7 146.3 -9.3 0.0 -- 127.1 24.9 410.7 Iraq 1142.1 1185.2 -3.6 970.4 17.7 1086.4 1084.6 0.2 Qatar 33.6 31.4 7.1 48.1 -30.2 24.6 78.7 -68.7 Kuwait 320.1 192.0 66.7 119.3 168.2 229.8 199.9 14.9 S. Arabia 641.7 567.6 13.0 1034.4 -38.0 609.8 835.8 -27.0 U.A.E. 529.34 473.5 11.8 444.4 19.1 499.1 555.5 -10.2 Dubai 0.0 16.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 2866.3 2666.6 7.5 2616.5 9.5 2642.1 2779.3 -4.9 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.6 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 31.3 -100.0 66.0 -100.0 33.4 44.7 -25.3 Kazakhstan 65.7 31.5 108.8 215.9 -69.6 79.5 150.9 -47.4 Russia 0.0 84.1 -100.0 68.1 -100.0 47.1 70.5 -33.2 TOTAL 65.7 146.8 -55.3 350.0 -81.2 160.0 266.2 -39.9 Africa Nigeria 288.2 397.4 -27.5 411.5 -30.0 377.2 322.4 17.0 Angola 160.5 159.9 0.4 130.1 23.3 105.8 93.0 13.7 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.7 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.7 7.8 -0.3 Congo 30.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.6 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.1 -100.0 Egypt 53.7 50.7 5.8 68.0 -21.1 46.9 54.6 -14.0 Gabon 63.1 0.0 -- 31.5 100.2 15.8 7.8 101.9 Ghana 62.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.7 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 35.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.7 0.0 -- Eq Guinea 30.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.8 11.2 68.7 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 37.1 -78.2 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 689.2 643.6 7.1 641.2 7.5 639.6 549.9 16.3 CANADA 36.4 71.6 -49.2 82.6 -55.9 81.8 25.2 224.8 USA 235.9 470.2 -49.8 160.2 47.2 402.9 211.3 90.6 TOTAL ALL 4223.9 4386.8 -3.7 4625.4 -8.7 4338.0 4635.8 -6.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in April but discharged in May. It also include some parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)