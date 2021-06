Tacoma Defiance open their third season on the road. Facing an LA Galaxy II squad that crushed Las Vegas Lights 5-nil on Friday, Defiance look to carry the spirit of the First Team with them in this road match. Los Dos and Tacoma have been evenly matched in history with a 3-3-3, -1 record. An early road point would help Defiance’s 2021, as they are on the road for five of their first seven matches.