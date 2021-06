Greetings from South Central South Dakota where we are bordered by the Missouri River on the east and the state of Nebraska on the south. The area has a diverse terrain from the rough river hills along the river following along Highway 44 over the Platte-Winner bridge to the rich farmland that follows Highway 18 and the unique small towns of Fairfax, Bonesteel, St. Charles, Herrick, Burke, Gregory and Dallas. The sandy soils of the Sandhills start to emerge in the area south of Highway 18. We live down along the river and have mostly pasture land and hayland. We have few farmland acres but manage to grow a few crops for feed for the cattle.