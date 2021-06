June begins next week, which means that the Democratic primary elections are right around the corner. Indeed, early voting is already well underway. And, in less than two weeks, polls will close at 7 p.m. on June 8, and we will have the Democratic nominees for the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, to join the three Republicans chosen last month for the General Election on November 2nd, when I will be running again too. Over the last several weeks in this newspaper, I have shared with you my choices for the next Governor (Sen. Jennifer McClellan) and Attorney General (Del. Jay Jones). This week, I would like to share my pick for our next Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia—Hala Ayala.