Bradford, PA

Water authority switches to new billing system

By RUTH BOGDAN r.bogdan@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 5 days ago

Bradford City Water Authority customers will be seeing a difference in the appearance of their bills. The authority announced Wednesday that it’s switching to a new billing system, which Executive Director Steve Disney said will put the water authority, the Bradford Sanitary Authority and the City of Bradford on the same billing software. The new bills give customers a breakdown of charges including the fixed meter charge and total.

