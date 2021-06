A small group of African green monkeys have been living in a forest close to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida for over 70 years and now researchers believe the animals are connected to a zoo escape in 1948.Researchers now report in the journal Primates that the animals are native to West Africa and the population of 36 monkeys now living in Florida are probably descended from monkeys that escaped from a research facility doubling up as a tourist attraction 73 years ago.Called green monkeys because of the shade in their tan fur, the animals were taken to a research facility...