Walking into the nearly empty Classic Car Club of Manhattan for a BMW event, at the tail-end of the Covid pandemic, was both odd and reassuring. Of course, everyone was masked, temperatures were taken at the door, and social distancing was practiced. But it felt like life was getting back to normal for the first time in a long time and it was good to see a lot of familiar half-faces. More exciting, though, was the chance to see the all-new BMW iX in person for the first time.