Houston, TX

Houston Legal Links 5/27/2021

By Mary Flood
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Oil confronted with ‘day of reckoning’ on climate change after Exxon board shake-up (Chron subsc) Shell loses climate case that may set precedent for Big Oil (Chron subsc) Now What? Appeal Raised Over Tech Glitches During Hybrid In-Person, Zoom Trial (Texas Lawyer) 2 Lawyers, 2 Stories: Dallas Lawyer Charged...

Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateKSAT 12

Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation about how voting and elections will change in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Throughout the 2021 Texas legislative session, Republicans have cleared the way to limit how and when voters can cast ballots — pushing legislation that tightens the state’s voting rules and raises barriers for groups Texas’ voting rules have long marginalized. What do these changes mean for voting and elections in Texas?
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Judge hears arguments to delay Harding Street lawsuit

Attorneys for relatives of two people killed in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid asked a federal judge Monday to shoot down a bid from Harris County prosecutors to halt a civil lawsuit against officers involved in the incident until they’ve been tried in court. The case relates to the 2019...
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
News Channel 25

Vast COVID-19 related lows recorded Sunday, Gov. Abbott thanks fellow Texans

BRYAN, TEXAS — It's been over a year since the state of Texas has seen no COVID-19 related deaths, but that number has finalized been realized over the weekend. Fruits of diligent labor are making the difference as the Lone Star State's leader announced new lows from the pandemic Sunday via social media.
