Speaker Orban: Gov't attaches great importance to energy investment

tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

May 27—Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in Constanta that moving forward, the government will attach special importance to energy investment. "This is a time of major change, I would say almost a revolution in the...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
