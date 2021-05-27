Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladen County, NC

Bladen County Aging Services sets webinars for month of June

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtGem_0aDBwE3d00

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five webinars on the internet application Zoom are scheduled in June, the Bladen County Aging Services says.

They include:

• June 3, 2 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Managing Dementia-Related Distress with Dolls; this presentation provides a brief overview of dementia and discusses the use of dolls as one tool to decrease distress, manage behaviors, provide stimulating activity & engagement, and potentially improve quality of life.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvdOCqrjopGNPRQXAAj04SrWTlcCpMlcqM.

• June 4, 2 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Understanding Dementia-Related Sundowning; this presentation provides a brief overview of dementia and sundowning. Identifies triggers for sundowning syndrome and discusses prevention tips.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qceGuqz4iH9Y0OkjI4GRN-SBtb6yWX1Qo.

• June 9, 2 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Depression in Aging Men; older men may have more difficulty talking about and acknowledging their depression. This training discusses signs of depression in men and identifies support strategies.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkd-6hrDIoE9aCGLuHlS6Vbu9vdWxQGYuh.

• June 11, 1 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Chronic Pain, Depression, & Aging; provides a brief overview of depression. Discusses relationship of chronic pain to depression. Identifies are of concern for older adults.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUode6trT0qHdfWrvc91JK1nrKI54r45_Lp.

• June 17, 3 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Schizoaffective Disorder in Seniors; a review of Schizoaffective Disorder symptoms and treatment. Identifies special care consider for seniors.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZApc-uvqTsoH9ZJ9zdyVwgMl7SkPrBu0VCe.

For more information on these, or other programs with the Bladen County Aging Services, call 910-872-6332.

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

296
Followers
503
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinars#Depression#Chronic Inc#Chronic Care#Schizoaffective Disorder#Prevention#Support Strategies#Special Care#June#Chronic Pain#Syndrome#Behaviors#Dementia Related Distress#Tool#Internet#Aging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Dublin, NCbladencc.edu

Chad Portner, reknowned speaker and author, to be at on campus event

Chad Porter, nationally renowned speaker and author, will be the key note speaker again this year in Bladen Community College’s virtual graduaction video but will also be on campus at the celebration event to be held Friday, May 14th from 6pm until 8pm. Chad will be greeting graduates and available to autograph his book Severed Dreams. Video launches at 8:15pm on an on campus big screen and streamed live on the college’s website and social media.