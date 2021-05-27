Bladen County Aging Services sets webinars for month of June

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five webinars on the internet application Zoom are scheduled in June, the Bladen County Aging Services says.

They include:

• June 3, 2 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Managing Dementia-Related Distress with Dolls; this presentation provides a brief overview of dementia and discusses the use of dolls as one tool to decrease distress, manage behaviors, provide stimulating activity & engagement, and potentially improve quality of life.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvdOCqrjopGNPRQXAAj04SrWTlcCpMlcqM.

• June 4, 2 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Understanding Dementia-Related Sundowning; this presentation provides a brief overview of dementia and sundowning. Identifies triggers for sundowning syndrome and discusses prevention tips.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qceGuqz4iH9Y0OkjI4GRN-SBtb6yWX1Qo.

• June 9, 2 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Depression in Aging Men; older men may have more difficulty talking about and acknowledging their depression. This training discusses signs of depression in men and identifies support strategies.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkd-6hrDIoE9aCGLuHlS6Vbu9vdWxQGYuh.

• June 11, 1 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Chronic Pain, Depression, & Aging; provides a brief overview of depression. Discusses relationship of chronic pain to depression. Identifies are of concern for older adults.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUode6trT0qHdfWrvc91JK1nrKI54r45_Lp.

• June 17, 3 p.m.: Mary Susan Baggett, Schizoaffective Disorder in Seniors; a review of Schizoaffective Disorder symptoms and treatment. Identifies special care consider for seniors.

Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZApc-uvqTsoH9ZJ9zdyVwgMl7SkPrBu0VCe.

For more information on these, or other programs with the Bladen County Aging Services, call 910-872-6332.