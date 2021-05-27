Lanes closed, 4 hurt in 5-car crash on I-5 in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Four people were taken to hospitals after a five-car crash on northbound I-5 near Lynnwood.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest.

Two people were taken to Harborview Medical Center and two others were taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds.

Four lanes are closed.

Because it is a serious injury crash with multiple vehicles involved, there is no ETA yet for reopening as troopers investigate.

