Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynnwood, WA

Lanes closed, 4 hurt in 5-car crash on I-5 in Lynnwood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEjB0_0aDBwDAu00

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Four people were taken to hospitals after a five-car crash on northbound I-5 near Lynnwood.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest.

Two people were taken to Harborview Medical Center and two others were taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds.

Four lanes are closed.

Because it is a serious injury crash with multiple vehicles involved, there is no ETA yet for reopening as troopers investigate.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Lynnwood, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
Lynnwood, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crash#I 5#Eta#Traffic Accident#Wash#Lanes#Harborview Medical Center#Eta#220th Street Southwest#Swedish Hospital#Cox Media Group#44th Avenue West#Troopers#Multiple Vehicles#Hospitals#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
California StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting reported at fire station in California

AGUA DULCE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a shooting reported Tuesday morning at a fire station in Los Angeles County, according to fire department officials. The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. local time at fire station 81 in Agua Dulce, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Unidentified...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Outlets: LA County fire station shooting kills 1 firefighter

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — (AP) — A shooting at a small Los Angeles County Fire Department station Tuesday killed one firefighter, multiple media outlets reported. Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the county sheriff. Authorities didn't have more details.
Lake Stevens, WAseattlepi.com

Tesla on autopilot crashes into patrol car; no one hurt

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — A Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy’s patrol car north of Seattle, causing significant damage but no injuries. A deputy responded Saturday to a report of a motorist that had hit a power pole and sheared it in half in Lake Stevens, KOMO-TV reported.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Two men hurt in apartment fire south of Everett

EVERETT — Two men were injured and 16 residents displaced after an early morning fire at an apartment south of Everett. People reported seeing flames around 3:40 a.m. in the three-story building in the 13000 block of Eighth Avenue W. The two men who were hurt were in a second-floor unit, according to South County Fire. One man suffered smoke exposure and was taken to a hospital and the other man had minor injuries that were treated by firefighters and EMTs.
Everett, WAmyeverettnews.com

Two Hurt In Overnight Apartment Fire South Of Everett City Limits

This in Sunday from South County Fire. Two men were injured in an early morning fire that displaced 16 residents at an apartment complex in the Mariner neighborhood south of Everett. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 3:40 a.m. reporting flames visible in a three-story building at the Hangar 128...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

All lanes of I-5 blocked near Arlington after Washington State Patrol confronts car chase suspect

ARLINGTON, Wash. — All lanes of I-5 are blocked near Arlington after Washington State Patrol confronted a car chase suspect at state route 532. Snohomish County troopers attempted to stop the driver of a white Honda CRV which was going over 100 mph, according to Trooper Rocky Oliphant. The Arlington Police Department deployed a spike strip which caused the driver to go off the road into a ditch where he barricaded himself in his car.
Snohomish, WAHeraldNet

Man killed by train near Snohomish

SNOHOMISH — A man died after being struck by a train Thursday morning south of Snohomish. The man, 45, was hit around 6 a.m. south of the Snohomish River near Highway 9. He died at the scene, Snohomish County sheriff’s spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office...
Everett, WAKXL

Man Sentenced For Murder Of Firefighter 34 Years Ago

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago. Everett firefighter Gary Parks died in 1987 when Elmer Nash Jr. set fire to the Everett...
Everett, WAq13fox.com

Man shot to death by passerby was harassing, beating up strangers: Witness

EVERETT, Wash. - New details have emerged connected to a shooting at Silver Lake in Snohomish County on Wednesday. Everett Police say man shot twice Tuesday has passed away. Witnesses of the shooting say the man who was shot had been chasing families with weapons and striking others before a bystander pulled a gun shooting him twice.