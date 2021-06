Credit cards are financially floating many individuals and families these days — especially in the wake of the pandemic. However, they are costly sources of borrowing money. It’s more crucial than ever to keep an eye on your expenses and cut down on spending. Living within your means and not taking on extra credit debt takes discipline. However, it’s definitely worth it in the long run. One way you can ensure you’re sticking to your financial boundaries is to look at your credit card statement each month. Not only should you scan it for mistakes or strange purchases, but it’s also worth paying attention to your credit utilization.