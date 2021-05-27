Cancel
NBA

NBA: No players have tested positive for coronavirus since playoffs began

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA isn’t letting coronavirus interfere with the playoffs. The league didn’t force Lakers star LeBron James‘ or Mavericks big Kristaps Porzingis to quarantine after their protocol violations. More importantly, no players on playoff teams have tested positive since the playoffs began Sunday. NBA release:. Of the 337 players tested...

