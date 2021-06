SECRETARY BLINKEN: Ann, so good to see you. Thank you for being here. We’ve already had the opportunity to work together on a number of things, and that’s a reflection of the fact that the United States and Sweden are working together in so many different areas, whether it’s climate, whether it’s COVID, whether it’s on security matters. And, of course, your chairmanship of the OSCE has been particularly critical and important. I very much look forward to talking about that.