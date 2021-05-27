Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Good Things Grow Here

By Sarah Arnold
clutchmov.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new murals have popped up in the Mid-Ohio Valley this spring adding life and vibrancy to the community. Designed by local artist Alix Northrup with bold, floral elements, both murals are part of a growing movement across the region to install more local art in public places. From Downtown PKB’s Selfie Stations and ArtBeat Studio’s lamppost sculptures to the collaborative alleyway mural coordinated by Marietta Main Street last fall, the Mid-Ohio Valley’s art scene is increasingly more visible in all the right ways.

clutchmov.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flaherty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Murals#Art Movement#How Things Work#Best Places To Work#Wonderful People#Beautiful People#Work Life#Downtown Pkb#Artbeat Studio#The Mid Ohio Valley#Clutch Mov#Wit Whimzy#Selfie Stations#Sandy S Florist#Pkb#Life Sizes#Creatives#Positivity#Playful Illustrations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
Related
Charitieswcn247.com

After featuring in One Good Thing, volunteers keep on giving

For over a year, the AP's “One Good Thing” series has highlighted good deeds done by individuals to brighten others’ days during trying times. Usually, their stories don’t end there. They keep volunteering their time, energy and resources to help people in need, even if their own lives were also turned upside down by a pandemic that has killed and sickened millions around the world. Some of the heroes have seen increased support or donations roll in, like Bonifaz Díaz, who has been biking through the Guatemalan highlands in a books-for-barter program to fight child hunger. Díaz says donor interest has surged and three other cyclists have joined his operation.
Lifestylelincolnshireworld.com

New railway station garden is looking good to grow

‘Poacher’s Patch’ is on Platform 1 and will be officially unveiled by the new mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates, on Thursday, June 3, coinciding with Volunteers Week. The Poacher Line (Grantham to Skegness) community rail team were busy wedding and planting rhubarb, tomatoes, aubergines, sunflowers, radish, lettuce and beans in the raised beds last Thursday with the help of members of Rainbow Stars.
Books & Literaturethepopnews.com

Why Books Provide An Awesome Companion?

“Many people, myself among them, feel better at the mere sight of a book”-Jane Smiley. In recent times, while the world is undergoing a global pandemic, the best habit we can pick up is reading books. In the wise words of John Keating “medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But reading, poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for”.
GardeningThrive Global

Growing from Seeds

Like many people, I started gardening in the summer of 2020. Before the global pandemic, I didn’t have a single houseplant. In an effort to exert some level of control over my life and to remain peaceful, positive, and productive while doing much of nothing, I chose to start a container garden. Container gardening is a fun and easy way to start gardening. You don’t need a lot of space and you can infuse your personal style to decorate your outdoor living area. Since my personality tends to lean more towards difficult things, I decided to start my garden from seeds rather than buy established plants from the nursery.
Houston, TXPosted by
CultureMap Houston

Here are the top 12 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend is, of course, Memorial Day Weekend, which means you’ll probably be outside grilling some burgers on Monday. Coincidentally, May is National Hamburger Month and Friday is National Hamburger Day. So, you might wanna get the grilling early this weekend, or even head out to a spot where they serve some tasty burgers. (Or you can just stay home and order from the Burger Joint, like everybody else.)
Fitnessreikirays.com

Saying YES to Change – Reiki Calendar June 2021

A printable PDF version of this calendar is available for FREE to all our subscribers. Subscribe below to download it. If you are already subscribed just insert your email address and we will send you the PDF. For more inspiring insights on completing these daily tasks, you can check out...
CharitiesWSLS

After featuring in One Good Thing, volunteers keep on giving

For more than a year, The Associated Press has been bringing you “One Good Thing” — stories highlighting good deeds done by individuals to brighten others' days during trying times. Usually, their stories don't end there. They keep volunteering their time, energy and resources to help people in need, even...
CharitiesHerald-Palladium

After featuring in One Good Thing, volunteers keep on giving

For more than a year, The Associated Press has been bringing you “One Good Thing” — stories highlighting good deeds done by individuals to brighten others' days during trying times. Usually, their stories don't end there. They keep volunteering their time, energy and resources to help people in need, even...
Charitiesfocusnewspaper.com

After Being Featured In ‘One Good Thing,’ Volunteers Keep On Giving

(AP) For more than a year, The Associated Press has been bringing you “One Good Thing” — stories highlighting good deeds done by individuals to brighten others’ days during trying times. Usually, their stories don’t end there. They keep volunteering their time, energy and resources to help people in need,...