Good Things Grow Here
Two new murals have popped up in the Mid-Ohio Valley this spring adding life and vibrancy to the community. Designed by local artist Alix Northrup with bold, floral elements, both murals are part of a growing movement across the region to install more local art in public places. From Downtown PKB’s Selfie Stations and ArtBeat Studio’s lamppost sculptures to the collaborative alleyway mural coordinated by Marietta Main Street last fall, the Mid-Ohio Valley’s art scene is increasingly more visible in all the right ways.clutchmov.com