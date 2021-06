The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to make the playoffs for only the second time since the 2002 NFL season, and here is why they will do it. Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders have flirted with the playoffs in the past two seasons, reaching a record of 6-3 two years in a row before falling apart in the second half of the season. Now, entering the 4th year of his ten-year contract, Gruden hopes to lead his team to their first playoff berth since 2016. Las Vegas definitely has a solid chance of doing this, and here’s why.