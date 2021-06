It's time to ratchet up those excitement levels, as it looks like Battlefield 6 is shaping up quite nicely. A new leak has shown a little bit of the as-yet-unrevealed trailer in action, something that is sure to be a hit with fans waiting to see more from the long-awaited action FPS. Although these leaks leave much to be desired in terms of game details and clear visuals, the snippet of giffed footage looks like it has buckets of potential.