Dragon Quest XII Story Is Complete, Will Use Unreal Engine 5
Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest XII today along with sharing some information on the game. We also find out that it uses Unreal Engine 5. Dragon Quest XII is the next chapter in the popular JRPG series. The last game was developed using Unreal Engine 4, and the new one is following this trend with Unreal Engine 5, the next-generation cutting-edge engine from Epic. They recently showcased its features for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.twistedvoxel.com