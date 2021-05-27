Dragon Quest XII Story Is Complete, Will Use Unreal Engine 5

Later today at 4 PM CEST Epic Games will be showcasing their new Unreal Engine 5 engine, providing a “more in-depth look at the game development tools of Unreal Engine 5″ says the develop and team at Epic. Revealing more details about the new technologies incorporated into the Unreal Engine 5 platform, including new tools and a graphic demonstration to show off its potential and what you can expect from video games in the near future. In the meantime check out the videos below for an overview of what you can expect from the latest Unreal Engine 5 software.