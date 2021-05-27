Cancel
Victoria, TX

The City of Victoria will be closing Bottom Road for a week starting May 27

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Beginning Thursday, May 27, the City of Victoria will close Bottom Road between South Laurent Street and Bottom Street for one week, weather permitting, so that utilities can be installed. The public is encouraged to continue to support all businesses in the construction zone, considering they will...

www.crossroadstoday.com
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Posted by
KIXS FM 108

Big Texas Fun is Coming to Victoria

Big Texas Fun is coming to the Victoria Community Center June 3rd-6th. Not only will this feature the first carnival in Victoria in over two years! It will also feature live music and a crawfish eating contest. CARNIVAL FUN:. Let's start with the carnival. There will be over twenty rides...
Posted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Three BBQ Joints We Recommend or Heard About In Texas

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
Victoria, TX

Suspect arrested in double stabbing at a business on Houston Hwy

VICTORIA, Texas- On Sunday, May 16, 2021 just before 9:30 a.m. Victoria police worked a double stabbing at a business in the 3800 block of Houston Hwy. A 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were stabbed during a fight. The two victims are from Victoria. They are both expected to make a full recovery.
Victoria, TX

VC's Museum to host 'Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp' on June 21-25

VICTORIA, Texas – Starting June 21 through June 25, Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp for children ages 8 through 12 (grades 4 through 7). Some of the available activities, introducing the culture and civilization of early peoples that called the Coastal...
Texas State

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas State

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas State

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas State

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Victoria, TX

Vaccine Day at 25 News Now was a success

VICTORIA, Texas — It was Vaccine Day today at 25 News Now. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Victoria Television Group, located at 3808 N. Navarro St., vaccines were distributed to our viewers. The one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine was on hand, administered by the Texas Military and...
Victoria, TX

The Victoria Fire Department has updated its emergency transport policy

VICTORIA, Texas – Recently, the Victoria Fire Department updated its emergency transport protocols to emphasize on-scene care and reduce the need for lights and sirens during transport. The on-scene crew will evaluate patient’s conditions to determine whether having lights and sirens are necessary. Similar policies have been implemented by EMS...
Victoria County, TX

20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Victoria County

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Public Health Department (VCPHD) reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon. View the VCPHD dashboard here. 20 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County. 185 currently active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County. 195 total deaths. 8,903 total confirmed cases of COVID-19...
Texas State

The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas

VICTORIA, Texas – The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas. Stone heads that weigh more than a ton and are over 15 feet tall continue to be shroud in mystery. Who made them? and why? Are they supposed to mean something or are they just a tourist trap made to attract visitors to Victoria?
Victoria, TX

Pet of The Week for Friday 5-14-21

This morning we want to introduce you to two furry friends, one cat and one dog. Both from the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center here in Victoria. First up for you canine lovers out there. Meet Billy! This sweet 3-month old baby boy is listed as a small Dachsund, Miniature Smooth Haired Terrier. Only weighing in at about 7.4 pounds. His personality is described as being a sweetheart, but also shy at first. Which is why he needs the perfect family to help him gain confidence and truly blossom. He is fixed. It’s unknown if he is house-trained though. Billy has been at the shelter since April 6 of this year, so he’s pretty new, but very ready to find a home of his own. If you’re interested in Billy, his adoption fee is two hundred and fifty dollars.
Victoria, TX

Victoria College hosts Health & Wellness Series for students and employees

VICTORIA, Texas – Although college can be a rewarding time for students, it can also be stressful. While students are focusing on achieving their educational goals, they also have to work to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing. In response, Victoria College partnered with Mid-Coast Family Services during the spring...