Binghamton, NY

Sporting Goods Chain, Started in Binghamton, Sees COVID Rebound

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
 5 days ago
A return to team sports is spelling a return to profitability for a national sporting goods chain got its start as a fishing supply store in Binghamton decades ago. Dick’s Sporting Goods says its first quarter sales this year more than doubled to $2.902 billion. The Associated Press reports the...

WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

