Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Kristen Clarke Becomes First Black Woman To Lead The Department Of Justice’s Civil Rights Division

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black women have been making history on Capitol Hill this year. Things got off to a fast start in January when Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to be sworn in as Vice President. More recently, Karen Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman to lead a White House Press Briefing. Not to mention, Jean-Pierre or Symone Sanders is on track to take over as White House Press Secretary in 2022. Adding on to the list of historic feats, Kristen Clarke has made history in the Department of Justice.

defpen.com
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
George Floyd
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Eric Schneiderman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Civil Court#Black Woman#General Secretary#Press Secretary#Capitol Hill#The U S Senate#The Democratic Party#Columbia#Harvard Universities#Democratic Party#Republican Susan Collins#Sen Dick Durbin#Lead#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice faces pressure for action on civil rights post-Trump

The Biden Justice Department is facing mounting pressure to address civil rights challenges and rework the agency’s priorities in the wake of the Trump administration now that it has a full slate of civil rights leaders at the helm. The top DOJ officials who have been confirmed in recent months...
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The DOJ Civil Rights Division’s new leader is known for breaking barriers

WASHINGTON — Kristen Clarke was looking for a new athletic challenge during her junior year in high school. Girls’ basketball didn’t interest her because she couldn’t dribble. Girls’ ice hockey? She didn’t skate. Volleyball didn’t seem intense enough. Then she recalled how hard the boys’ wrestling team worked out. They...
New York City, NYurbancny.com

Attorney General James Celebrates Confirmation of Kristen Clarke to Head DOJ’s Civil Rights Division

New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James on May 25th celebrated the confirmation of Kristen Clarke to lead the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division. Clarke becomes the first Black woman nominated and confirmed to lead the division. Earlier in her career, Clarke led the Civil Rights Bureau in the Office of the New York Attorney General.
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

Racist Confirmed to Lead DOJ Civil Rights Division

Democrats advance not unity but racial division as they confirm Biden nominee Kristen Clarke. The Democrat Party has a long, sordid history when it comes to racism. Of course, its modern-day members dubiously project that history onto the Republican Party, the party that fought to free the slaves and pass the Civil Rights Act. However, the Democrats’ embrace of racist ideology is not merely a thing of the past — it continues to this day with Critical Race Theory, ironically rebranded as “anti-racism.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes First Black Woman To Lead White House Press Briefing In 30 Years

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history becoming the first Black woman in three decades to lead a White House press briefing. Jean-Pierre took the podium in the James S. Brady Briefing Room Wednesday becoming the first Black woman since Judy Smith, who became the first Black woman to lead a press briefing under George H.W. Bush in 1991.
Congress & Courtsblavity.com

Missouri Supreme Court Appoints Its First Black Woman Justice

Robin Ransom, the first Black woman to serve on the Missouri Supreme Court, was appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday. “As the daughter of a fireman who worked and lived in a segregated engine house when he worked for the fire department, this is a very happy day for my mom, myself and my entire family,” Ransom said during a press conference in Jefferson City, St. Louis Public Radio reported.
Minoritiesdallassun.com

First Openly Gay Black Woman Delivers White House Briefing

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefed reporters at the White House Wednesday, only the second Black woman to do so and the first openly gay one. "It's a real honor to be standing here today," said Jean-Pierre from the White House podium, adding that she appreciates "the historic nature" of the occasion.
Minoritiestheblackwallsttimes.com

First Black woman in 30 years spoke for a U.S. president in briefing room

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history today in her debut press conference. Jean-Pierre is the first-ever openly gay spokeswoman to address the press from the White House podium. She is also the first Black woman in three decades to speak on behalf of the President in the James S. Brady briefing room.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Kirsten Clarke: Senate confirms Biden’s civil rights nominee despite GOP ‘smear campaign’

Kristen Clarke will be the first Black woman to lead a key civil rights division at the US Department of Justice, where she will be charged with investigating discriminatory policing and threats to voting rights.The Senate narrowly confirmed Ms Clarke largely along party lines on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, whose death has galvanised international momentum for reforms and heightened scrutiny into law enforcement.Senators approved Ms Clarke’s appointment by a vote of 51-48. Susan Collins was the only Republican senator to support her confirmation.Her appointment also follows nationwide attempts from Republican lawmakers to restrict ballot...
Minoritiestheurbannews.com

Historic Confirmation of Kristen Clarke

Kristen Clarke is the first Black woman ever confirmed to the position of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the 64-year history of the department. “Our nation is a healthier place when we respect the rights of all communities. In every role I’ve held, I have worked for and with people of all backgrounds — regardless of race, national origin, religion and disability status,” Clarke wrote. “I’ve listened deeply to all sides of debates, regardless of political affiliation. There is no substitute to listening and learning in this work, and I pledge to you that I will bring that to the role if confirmed.”
Congress & CourtsRiverside Press Enterprise

Senate confirms Kristen Clarke as top DoJ civil rights lawyer

WASHINGTON – A divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Kristen Clarke to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, where she will oversee two high-profile investigations into possible patterns of police misconduct in Minneapolis and Louisville. Clarke, a longtime civil rights attorney and Justice Department veteran, was confirmed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Biden DOJ nominee Kristen Clarke walks back attacks on senators, Kavanaugh amid contentious confirmation

Kristen Clarke, President Biden's nominee to the assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Justice Department, walked back her past criticism of multiple moderate senators and Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Judiciary Committee questionnaire submitted late last month. Clarke's nomination was advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on...