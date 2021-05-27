Kristen Clarke Becomes First Black Woman To Lead The Department Of Justice’s Civil Rights Division
Black women have been making history on Capitol Hill this year. Things got off to a fast start in January when Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to be sworn in as Vice President. More recently, Karen Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman to lead a White House Press Briefing. Not to mention, Jean-Pierre or Symone Sanders is on track to take over as White House Press Secretary in 2022. Adding on to the list of historic feats, Kristen Clarke has made history in the Department of Justice.defpen.com