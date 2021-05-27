Kristen Clarke Becomes First Black Woman To Lead The Department Of Justice’s Civil Rights Division

Kristen Clarke is the first Black woman ever confirmed to the position of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the 64-year history of the department. “Our nation is a healthier place when we respect the rights of all communities. In every role I’ve held, I have worked for and with people of all backgrounds — regardless of race, national origin, religion and disability status,” Clarke wrote. “I’ve listened deeply to all sides of debates, regardless of political affiliation. There is no substitute to listening and learning in this work, and I pledge to you that I will bring that to the role if confirmed.”