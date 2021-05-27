Dying Light 2 Release Date and Pre-Order Bonus Leaked, Has Alternative Cover
Dying Light 2 release date has leaked in addition to the pre-order bonus for the game. It is confirmed for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, and PC. Techland is holding a stream today that will finally confirm the release date of Dying Light 2, which has been delayed multiple times now. The announcement is set for 12 PM PDT on May 27, i.e today. Ahead of this official reveal, the release date and pre-order bonus have leaked through ads that have already premiered ahead of the announcement.twistedvoxel.com