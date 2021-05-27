Dying Light 2 Release Date and Pre-Order Bonus Leaked, Has Alternative Cover

The release of Skyward Sword HD will soon be upon us, and a new exclusive pre-order bonus is now available to those who live in the UK. GAME Stores and game.co.uk are featuring an exclusive Skyward Sword HD bundle containing a hardcopy of the Switch game, a steelbook featuring artwork from Skyward Sword (which is a pre-order on its own at some European retailers), a keychain with the Hylian Crest, and a t-shirt (size large) with the Switch logo on the sleeve and Skyward Sword HD logo on the chest.