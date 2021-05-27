Cancel
Don’t Fry Day 2021: Americans Reminded to Enjoy the Sun Safely this Summer

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To encourage everyone to take small steps for sun safety the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention – and its national member coalition of over 40 organizations – has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as the 13th annual “Don’t Fry Day” to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Small Steps to Sun Safety.”

