Eagle Butte man indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

A 28 year old man from Eagle Butte has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Sylvan Larrabee pled not guilty. Court information says Larrabee was convicted of Sexual Contact With a Minor in January 2017. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. The Indictment alleges that between April 17, 2020, and February 8, 2021, Larrabee, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a sex offender by reason of conviction under Federal Law, failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.