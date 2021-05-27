Kevin Clark, who played the kid drummer in 'School of Rock,' dies at 32
Kevin Clark, who played kid drummer Freddy Jones in “School of Rock,” died on Wednesday, the Chicago Sun-Times and several other local outlets reported. He was 32. Clark was riding his bicycle early Wednesday through the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago when a driver of a Hyundai Sonata struck him around 1:20 a.m., according to local police. Paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Chicago Fire Department told the Sun-Times.www.today.com