PS5 and XSX Will Benefit With Temporal Super Resolution In UE5, Comparison Inside

By Ali Haider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePS5 and Xbox Series X are going to benefit from the new Temporal Super Resolution that is a part of the Unreal Engine 5, due out in 2022. In a new video showcased by Epic Games, they gave a glimpse at the new features of their Unreal Engine 5 which is planned to release in 2022. Along with the support of Nanites and Lumen, there are plenty of new features supported in the engine which will make it easier to develop games using it.

